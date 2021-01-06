e-paper
4 workers die after gas leak at Rourkela steel plant. Here's what we know so far

4 workers die after gas leak at Rourkela steel plant. Here’s what we know so far

The four workers were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela, but later succumbed to the poisonous gas.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 14:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo to the metal blast furnace unit at the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Rourkela district, Odisha.
File photo to the metal blast furnace unit at the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Rourkela district, Odisha.(Bloomberg Photo)
         

Four contract workers died on Wednesday morning following the leakage of toxic gas at a plant of the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) in Odisha’s Rourkela, officials said. Rourkela’s superintendent of police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said the four workers of a private firm, who were engaged in maintenance work of the coal chemical department, became unconscious after the leakage of carbon monoxide at around 7.30am on Wednesday.

Here’s what we know so far about the Rourkela steel plant gas leak:

1. Rourkela’s superintendent of police Bhamoo said it is not yet known how the gas leak occurred.

2. The four workers were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela, but later succumbed to the poisonous gas.

3. The dead workers have been identified as Ganesh Chandra Paila, 59, Abhimanyu Sahu, 33, Rabindra Sahu, 59, and Brahmananda Panda, 51.

4. The steel plant’s spokesperson Archana Satpathy said all the four men worked for a maintenance contractor firm Star Construction.

5. Though there were reports of several other workers being affected by the gas leak, Satpathy said only four workers were present at the accident site.

6. All emergency protocols have been immediately activated in the plant, officials have said.

7. Authorities have ordered a high-level probe into the accident.

