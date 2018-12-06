4-year-old girl molested at Delhi school, alleges mother

A woman has alleged her four-year-old daughter was sexually molested by a classmate of the same age or some other person at a private school in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

“The allegations were followed by the woman’s neighbours ransacking and vandalising the school on Thursday morning,” Seju P Kuruvilla, deputy commissioner of police (outer), said.

Police are yet to identify the suspect but have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The child’s mother approached the Ranhola police station yesterday (Wednesday) to complain that her four-year-old daughter was touched inappropriately by another child of the same age or someone else at the private school. We are investigating,” Kuruvilla said.

A similar case was reported in November last year from a private school in Dwarka in which a four-year-old boy was booked for sexually assaulting his classmate with his finger and a pencil.

