4-year-old rape survivor from MP’s Satna district stable: AIIMS doctor

A four-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh and was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi in a critical condition is now stable, a senior doctor at the hospital said.

The girl was flown to Delhi on Tuesday and admitted to the paediatric surgery department of the hospital.

She is in mental trauma, but is talking to her parents and responding to treatment, the doctor said, adding, “She is stable now. She did not undergo any fresh surgery at AIIMS here as she already had been operated upon at a hospital in Satna.”

A team of doctors has been constituted by the AIIMS administration to monitor her condition.

The girl was allegedly raped by Mahendra Singh Gaud (23), who was known to her family, on July 1.

The accused, who had left the child injured at the spot, was arrested on Tuesday.

“Gaud went to the girl’s house on Sunday night. As he was known to the family, the girl’s father went out for some work. In the meantime, Gaud took the girl with him to Panna village and raped her. He left her there in an injured condition and went home,” a police officer had said.

After the girl’s father confronted the accused, the latter took them to the spot where he had left her. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, from where she was referred to the district hospital in Satna.

The accused was booked under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident occurred close on the heels of the alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl by two men in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on June 26.