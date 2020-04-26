e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 4-yr-old Kerala boy, separated from parents due to lockdown, re-united after a month

4-yr-old Kerala boy, separated from parents due to lockdown, re-united after a month

By the time the child’s father completed his mandatory quarantine, the lockdown came into force, due to which the parents were unable to bring their child back.

india Updated: Apr 26, 2020 14:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Wayanad (Kerala)
A man prays from a distance at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, amid coronavirus lockdown.
A man prays from a distance at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, amid coronavirus lockdown. (ANI File )
         

A four-year-old boy from Kerala, who was forced to be away from his parents for over a month due to the lockdown, was re-united, thanks to the intervention of firefighters.

After the boy’s father, an electrician, was asked to go on home quarantine in mid-March, the parents--Sajith and Vishnupriya from Kambalakad at nearby Kalpetta --shifted their son to a relative’s house at Shoranur in Palakkad district.

Sajith was working at Payyannur in Kannur, and a COVID-19 case was reported in that area in mid-March, following which he was asked to go on quarantine.

By the time Sajith completed his mandatory quarantine, the lockdown came into force, due to which the parents were unable to bring their child back.

The couple approached the Kalpetta MLA CK Saseendran for help and the legislator got in touch with Wayanad Collector Dr Adeela Abdulla, who intervened to reunite the child with his parents.

Two fire and rescue officials from Palakkad, Anup and Santosh, picked up the boy and his uncle in their vehicle from Shoranur on Friday morning, brought him to Kozhikode and handed him over to their counterparts in Kalpetta.

The child was then taken to his parents in Wayanad.

“The boy was brought in a Fire Force vehicle from Shoranur to Kozhikode from where our team went and brought him here and handed over to his parents by noon,”K M Jomy, Station Officer, Fire & Rescue, Kalpetta, said.

tags
top news
PM Modi says India helped others, lauds people’s fight against Covid-19
PM Modi says India helped others, lauds people’s fight against Covid-19
With record 931 new Covid-19 cases in a day, Singapore emerges as Asia’s hotspot
With record 931 new Covid-19 cases in a day, Singapore emerges as Asia’s hotspot
Pak’s troubled economy is hurting more than Imran Khan wants to believe | Opinion
Pak’s troubled economy is hurting more than Imran Khan wants to believe | Opinion
LIVE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urges PM to scale up number of tests
LIVE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urges PM to scale up number of tests
Train belonging to Kim Jong Un spotted as health rumours persist
Train belonging to Kim Jong Un spotted as health rumours persist
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news