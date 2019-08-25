40 burglaries reported in 30 days in Ludhiana

india

Despite night patrolling and frequent checks initiated by Ludhiana police to curb the crime here — especially snatchings and burglaries — the city has not recorded any decrease in the number of such cases. In past 30 days, 40 incidents of house break were reported in the city.

Incidents of vehicle lifting and snatchings are not included in it.

In view of the increasing number of snatchings, thefts and drunken driving cases, police recently chalked out a special plan to maintain the law and order in the city. As per the plan, 253 police personnel have been deployed on checking duty in the city. The cops will be patrolling from 8pm to midnight.

As per information, 65 teams of PCR (police control room), motorcycle squad are on a 24 hour-patrolling duty in the city.

Commissioner of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “Police teams have been deputed at 21 points to keep a tab on miscreants.We have solved several cases during checking only. We will increase the vigil in the city.”

Police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill had directed all the assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) to file a report after physically visiting the checkpoints. The police chief himself took a round of the city.

On August 14 and 15, even when heavy police force was deployed in the city on the occasion of Independence Day, six cases of burglaries were reported.

The burglars have not even spared religious places. Miscreants targeted Calvary Church near Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and decamped with a donation box containing over ₹60,000. A case was lodged at Division Number 3 police station on August 10.

Similarly, robbers broke in the office of Punjab State Power Corporation on August 13 and stole the equipment. In another incident, thieves stole an LPG gas cylinder and chickens from a house at Humbran road.

In July 23 burglaries were reported in the city.

On July 25, the burglars targeted a house in Laxmi Enclave and decamped with 3,000 bricks, kept for the construction of the house. A case was registered against unidentified accused at Jamalpur police station.

