40% electric vehicles sold in India manufactured in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has become one of the largest manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (EV) sold this year, data from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Vahan Dashboard stated. Out of the ten lakh EVs sold in India this year, over four lakh were manufactured in Tamil Nadu. (HT file photo)

The EVs were two and four-wheelers along with cars manufactured by ten companies in the state.

According to the Vahan Dashboard data, as many as 10,44,600 EVs were registered with RTOs from January until September 20.

Of this, Tamil Nadu sold 4,14,802 EVs manufactured based on registration of all EVs across the state’s RTOs.

“It is a significant record and speaks volumes about the diverse, vibrant multi- sector presence and the impetus for growth accorded by the government,” an official said.

“We are among the top 10 global automobile hubs and now Tamil Nadu has now set its sights on becoming the world’s EV capital. With deep industry insights, the government has been working towards giving a big push to the EV ecosystem with manufacturing of batteries and charging infrastructure”, the official added.

The state rolled out its EV policy this January for five cities namely Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai and Salem, to be developed as EV hubs.

According to the policy, new and expansion projects can avail incentives like reimbursement of SGST, turnover-based subsidy, capital, and advanced chemistry cell subsidies.

The state expects more than ₹50,000-crore expected to be invested in EV manufacturing by 2025.

By 2030, Tamil Nadu aims to manufacture 30 % of all electric vehicles sold in India and contribute substantially to global exports.

