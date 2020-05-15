e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 40 new cases take Telangana’s tally to 1,454

40 new cases take Telangana’s tally to 1,454

The surge continued in Greater Hyderabad where 33 persons tested positive. Seven migrants were also found infected.

india Updated: May 15, 2020 23:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Niyati Singh
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Niyati Singh
Telangana
GMR led Hyderabad International Airport Facilitates the Evacuation of Kenyan Nationals from Hyderabad City, in Hyderabad on Thursday.
GMR led Hyderabad International Airport Facilitates the Evacuation of Kenyan Nationals from Hyderabad City, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI photo)
         

Telangana reported 40 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 1,454.

The surge continued in Greater Hyderabad where 33 persons tested positive. Seven migrants were also found infected.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, no deaths were reported on Friday. The death toll remained unchanged at 34.

The day saw 13 persons being discharged from hospital on their recovery. With this, the number of people cured/discharged rose to 959. The number of active cases now stands at 461.

With seven new cases among migrants, the total number of migrants tested positive rose to 44. All the cases were those who returned to the state from various parts of the country.

The officials pointed out that large number of migrants are entering the state from across the country. The evacuees from other countries who are arriving at Hyderabad by designated flights are being screened at the airport and the symptomatic persons are tested for Covid-19.

All migrants arriving by road and rail are being screened for symptoms at railway stations and at road border check posts.

The asymptomatic migrants arriving in Telangana through various points of entry are quarantined at home and in government quarantine facilities. The symptomatic migrants are isolated and tested and for further course of action.

The health authorities have appealed to people to inform the local officials in case they identify any new persons, migrants who have newly arrived in the towns and villages.

--IANS

ms/vd

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In