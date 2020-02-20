40 vehicles damaged as fire breaks out in a service station in east Kolkata

india

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 16:33 IST

At least 40 vehicles were damaged when a major fire broke out in a car service station in east Kolkata on Thursday afternoon. There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire brigade officials said that the fire broke out around 2:30 pm. As inflammable articles such as oil and wires were stored in the service station, the fire spread quickly, damaging at least 40 cars. Eight fire tenders were pressed into action.

“The fire was brought under control in around one hour. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said Sujit Bose, state fire and emergency services minister.

He also said that the losses could have been more had the fire spread to a slum located adjacent to the service station.