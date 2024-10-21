400 kg drugs seized from Gujarat factory week after massive cocaine bust in Delhi

Gujarat police on Sunday seized illegal drugs from a factory in Ankleshwar industrial area in Bharuch district and arrested one person in connection with the case, news agency PTI reported. Suspected illegal contraband of 427 kg and 141 gm of methamphetamine (MD) drug valued at ₹ 14.10 lakh was seized.(AP)

Suspected illegal contraband of 427 kg and 141 gm of methamphetamine (MD) drug valued at ₹14.10 lakh was seized from a firm named 'Avasar Enterprise' located in Ankleshwar GIDC area, said Special Operations Group (SOG) police inspector Anand Chaudhary.

These raids were jointly conducted by the district SOG and Surat police. Drugs suspected to be illegal were sent to a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for confirmation. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in the case.

Drug seizures in October

The latest seizure comes weeks after Gujarat and Delhi police seized more than 500 kg of cocaine valued at ₹5,000 crore from Avkar Drugs Limited factory in Ankleshwar in a joint operation.

The seizure was made based on inputs from a central intelligence agency about an international narcotic drug cartel smuggling cocaine into Delhi. The consignment also contained 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana -first such seizure in the national capital.

The Special Cell of Delhi police arrested four accused identified as Tushar Goyal (40) from Delhi's Vasant Enclave, Himanshu Kumar (27) from Hind Vihar in Delhi, Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) from Kurla, Mumbai for their involvement in illegal drug trade.

Days later, Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized MD (mephedrone) drugs, and their raw materials valued at ₹1,814 crore from a factory in Bhopal.

“This achievement showcases the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and abuse. Their collaborative efforts are crucial in safeguarding the health and security of our society," said Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi.

Again, on October 11, Delhi police busted a drug consignment of 200 kilograms at a closed shop in the Ramesh Nagar area. The drugs, valued at ₹2000 crore in international markets, were kept in open packs of namkeen. The combined value of the two drug hauls was more than ₹7,000 crore.

(With PTI inputs)