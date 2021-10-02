Home / India News / 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Basar
4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Basar

Earlier in September, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit near Pangin of Arunachal Pradesh.(Reuters/Representative Photo)
Published on Oct 02, 2021 01:08 PM IST
ANI | , Basar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Arunachal Pradesh's Basar on Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-10-2021, 10:15:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 93.99, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143 km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

Earlier in September, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit near Pangin of Arunachal Pradesh.

