42 Kuki prisoners released from Manipur central jail

Imphal: The Manipur government on early Friday released 42 prisoners belonging to the Kuki community from Central Jail, Sajiwa, officials aware of the matter said. Earlier in May 15 Kuki prisoners were released from the Manipur Central Jail (Representative Photo)

Police said all the prisoners were arrested under various cases, mostly under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, including one under the POCSO Act. Some of the prisoners were also involved in extortion, blackmailing, and attempted murder.

Officials said that the state government released the 42 prisoners as they had completed their jail terms. On the release paper signed by the jailor of the Foreigners Detention Centre, it was mentioned in the remarks that “no family member turned up to receive the undertrial prisoners (UTP) due to the prevailing law and order situation in the state.”

Most of the UTPs were arrested during 2022 and 2023, and among the 42 UTPs, 34 were related to drug cases.

The prisoners were released with the help of the Indian Army due to the prevailing situation in the state, said another official. Later, the UTPs were handed over to Kangpokpi police station for further transit.

Earlier, on May 12, 15 prisoners, all from the Kuki community, were released from the Manipur Central Jail. They were arrested in 2022 for cases related to drugs, extortion, blackmailing, attempted murder, and other charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On July 3, the Supreme Court asked chief minister N Biren Singh-led government to make immediate arrangements for the prisoners staying in the central jail to be taken to Gauhati Medical College in Assam for their health examinations. The court has ordered all expenses to be borne by the state government and set a deadline of July 15 for concerned officials to place the relevant details on record.