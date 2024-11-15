Menu Explore
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes north Gujarat's Patan

PTI |
Nov 15, 2024 11:34 PM IST

The quake was recorded at 10:15 pm with its epicentre located 13 km south south-west of Patan.

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude was recorded in Patan district of north Gujarat on Friday night, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. While people came out of their houses after feeling the seismic movement, no casualty or loss of property was reported in the region, officials of the state control room in Gandhinagar said.

Reports from northern districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha and Mehsana claimed that tremors were felt for two to three seconds. (Representative file image)

The quake was recorded at 10:15 pm with its epicentre located 13 km south south-west of Patan, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said. Reports from northern districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha and Mehsana claimed that tremors were felt for two to three seconds.

The state has suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years including the devastating earthquake of January 26, 2001, in Kutch district, as per the data provided by the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).

© 2024 HindustanTimes
