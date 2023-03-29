427 DNA samples pending with CFSL for examination: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Among the 7 Central Forensic Science Laboratories( CFSLs) in the country, the laboratories in Assam, Chandigarh and Kolkata have the highest number of pending cases of DNA samples in sexual assault and homicide awaiting results, according to the MHA in reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. Assam’s CFSL has 142 cases, Kolkata has 120 cases and Chandigarh has 109 pending cases). The Ministry of Home Affairs told the Rajya Sabha that 427 DNA samples from rape and sexual assault cases, POCSO cases and homicide were pending (HT Fle Photo)

All the DNA samples pending with the seven laboratories were submitted by police last year except for 26 samples at the Assam CFSL and one such case each in Hyderabad and Pune, which are pending examination for more than a year, according to the written answer by minister of state for home affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra

The seven labs in Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Assam and Bhopal have 427 pending samples related to cases of sexual assault, POSCO and homicide cases.

The Chandigarh CFSL has the highest number of samples (56) related to sexual assault cases, followed by Kolkata (54). The Delhi CFSL has a total of 11 cases in which DNA results are awaited.

To be sure, most states have a state forensic science laboratory (FSL). But CFSLs have better resources (experts/technology) than the forensic science laboratories run by state governments.