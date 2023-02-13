Home / India News / 4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Sikkim's Yuksom

4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Sikkim's Yuksom

Published on Feb 13, 2023 07:06 AM IST

The earthquake took place at around 4.15 am.

The earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres from 70 km north-west of Yuksom. (File)
ANI | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Yuksom town of Sikkim on Monday early morning, National Center for Seismology informed.

The earthquake took place at around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 kilometres from 70 km north-west of Yuksom.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70 km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," the NCS informed in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

earthquake sikkim
