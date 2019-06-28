44 to be charged with sedition for Bulandshahr stir

The Uttar Pradesh government has given its approval for charging 44 persons accused of instigating violence in Bulandshahr district on December 3 last year with sedition, police said on Friday.

Police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and civilian Sumit Kumar had died of bullet injuries during the violence.

“We have received the approval of the government to charge all the arrested accused under Section 124 A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code,” said deputy superintendent of police Raghvendra Misra, a member of the Special Investigation Team.

Cattle carcasses were found in Mahav village on December 3 last year after which a mob went on a rampage alleging cow slaughter. A police post in neighbouring Chingrawathi was set on fire in the violence.

“The accused were charged under sedition because they had torched and damaged a lawfully established government institution (a police check post)...,” he said.

The deceased inspector’s service revolver was reported missing after the incident and has still not been recovered.

The 44 accused, including Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj and a few Bharatiya Janata Party and Vishwa Hindu Parishad members, were arrested soon after the incident.

