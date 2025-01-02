Menu Explore
45 injured in bus crash on Delhi-Mumbai expressway due to heavy fog conditions

PTI |
Jan 02, 2025 12:52 PM IST

A bus carrying devotees from Ujjain to Delhi crashed in dense fog, injuring around 45 passengers. More than 20 were admitted to Dausa District Hospital.

Around 45 passengers were injured when a private bus rammed into two trucks, which had already collided with each other on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Thursday, police said.

In Rajasthan's Dausa area, a private bus struck two vehicles that had previously collided on the Delhi-Mumbai Motorway, injuring about 45 people. (PTI/representational)
In Rajasthan's Dausa area, a private bus struck two vehicles that had previously collided on the Delhi-Mumbai Motorway, injuring about 45 people. (PTI/representational)

Nangal-Rajawatan DSP Charul Gupta said that a bus of devotees was going from Ujjain to Delhi when the accident occurred due to dense fog.

The DSP said around 45 passengers in the bus were injured and more than 20 were admitted to Dausa District Hospital.

Four were referred to Jaipur and some injured left for Noida and Delhi for treatment, she added.

Gupta said the accident took place near Lahdi Ka Bas on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district.

The front part of the bus was badly damaged in the accident, police said.

Additional doctors and staff were deployed on the instructions of District Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Deepak Sharma following information that a large number of people were injured.

