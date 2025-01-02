45 injured in bus crash on Delhi-Mumbai expressway due to heavy fog conditions

A bus carrying devotees from Ujjain to Delhi crashed in dense fog, injuring around 45 passengers. More than 20 were admitted to Dausa District Hospital.
Around 45 passengers were injured when a private bus rammed into two trucks, which had already collided with each other on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Thursday, police said.
Nangal-Rajawatan DSP Charul Gupta said that a bus of devotees was going from Ujjain to Delhi when the accident occurred due to dense fog.
The DSP said around 45 passengers in the bus were injured and more than 20 were admitted to Dausa District Hospital.