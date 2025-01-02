MUMBAI: The Goregaon police have arrested a 44-year-old businessman for allegedly assaulting a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus conductor and breaking his ticketing machine after the latter asked him to stop travelling on the footboard and desist from talking loudly on his mobile phone. 44-year-old businessman held for assaulting BEST conductor

The incident occurred around 3.30pm on Tuesday when the bus, which plies on route number 33, was on its way from Goregaon depot to Worli depot, said Satish Palve, a conductor with BEST since 2015.

Palve was caught up with issuing tickets to passengers after the bus left the Goregaon depot, he told Hindustan Times. When it crossed Jawaharlal Nagar in Goregaon West, he noticed a passenger, identified as Manoj Parida, a businessman based in Oshiwara, travelling on the footboard and talking loudly on his mobile phone.

“I saw that the passenger was not safe and told him to move inside the bus and get his ticket issued,” said Palve.

In response, Parida started abusing and shouting at the conductor. When he did not calm down despite pleas from Palve and other passengers on board, the conductor asked the driver to halt the vehicle. At this, Parida got further agitated and started assaulting Palve.

“He snatched the ticketing machine from me and flung it forcefully on the bus floor, breaking it. He then pushed me and I fell on the stairs of the bus, injuring my elbow and knees,” said Palve.

Other passengers then came to Palve’s rescue, overpowered the accused and apprehended him. He was later handed over to Goregaon police.

Based on Palve’s complaint, police booked Parida under sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (use of criminal force on public servant executing his duty), 324(4) (damaging public property) and 352 (act of provocation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.