4.5-km long, powered by 7 engines: All about Rudrastra, Asia’s longest freight train

The Indian Railways on Saturday achieved a new milestone by successfully operating the country's longest freight train, named 'Rudrastra'. Rudrastra was prepared by adding three long haul (two goods trains each) racks. (X/East Central Railway)

The 4.5 kilometres long freight train was sent from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Division (DDU) to the Dhanbad Division for quick loading and transportation of goods, a railway official told PTI.

"This is a new experiment, which will make freight transportation and loading quick. This will not only save resources but also time," Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Uday Singh Meena said.

Here is all you need to know about ‘Rudrastra’, the country's longest freight train:

⦁ The Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Division of the East Central Railway operated the 4.5-km long ‘Rudrastra’ by coupling six box rakes and powering it with seven engines.

⦁ The 354-wagon ‘Rudrastra’ is not only the longest freight train operated by Indian Railways but also the largest in Asia, PTI quoted a railway official as saying. Each wagon was loaded with 72 tonnes of goods during the journey.

⦁ The trial run was conducted from the Ganjkhwaja railway station in Chandauli to Garhwa in Jharkhand on Thursday, covering a distance of 209 km in over 5 hours, at an average speed of 40.50 km per hour, according to the East Central Railways.

⦁ DRM Uday Singh further said that the train was run under a new experiment which will make freight transportation and loading quick.

⦁ The train was prepared in a way that two engines were attached in front and one with each rack after every 59 bogeys. A total of seven engines were used to steer the 345 wagons.