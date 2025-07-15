47 held and over 1, 000 charged in Gujarat as dairy farmers protest causes unrest and kills one

A case has been registered against 1,000 people, including a former MLA, for allegedly attacking the police and damaging public property during a protest by dairy farmers outside Sabar Dairy in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, an official said on Tuesday. An FIR has been registered with the Himmatnagar 'A' division police station against around 1,000 people.(PTI File)

Police have arrested 47 people so far in connection with Monday's violent protest, and a search is underway to nab others, including former Congress MLA Jashubhai Patel, who is also a director of the Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union or Sabar Dairy, Deputy Superintendent of Police AK Patel said.

He said several dairy farmers had gathered outside the premises near Himmatnagar town, demanding a hike in the milk procurement prices.

"The protestors indulged in violence, hurled stones at policemen and damaged the main gate of the dairy. Three policemen were injured, and four police vehicles were damaged in the stone pelting. Police had lobbed nearly 50 teargas shells to disperse the mob," the DySP said.

He said an FIR has been registered with the Himmatnagar 'A' division police station against around 1,000 people, of whom 74, including the MLA, are identified.

"We have so far arrested 47 persons while efforts are on to nab others. It was claimed that one Ashok Patel lost his life during the protest. However, his post-mortem report stated that he did not die due to any external injury," the official said.