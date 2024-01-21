48-hour bandh in Manipur over killing of village guard, normal life disrupted

Imphal: Normal life in violence-hit Manipur was affected after the Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the killing of Takhellambam Manoranjan Singh called for a 48-hour bandh across the state on Saturday. Khwairamband Keithel, the main market premises in Imphal (Representative Photo)

The statewide bandh came into force at 5am on January 20 and will continue till 5am on January 22. Singh, a village guard was allegedly killed by suspected armed militants at Kangchup Chingkhong in Imphal East on Thursday (January 17).

In a statement to the media, the JAC convenor said a memorandum was submitted to the chief minister, giving a 24-hour deadline to fulfil their demands.

On Saturday, calling for a bandh, the committee alleged that the government failed to provide a positive response to the demand within the set deadline.

The demands include removal of ineffective Central forces from the state and to deploy state forces,withdrawal of SoO (Suspension of Operation) agreement signed between the Kuki militant groups and government and implementation of National Register of Citizens in Manipur etc.

The bandh hit the normal life of people residing in Imphal and other districts as it disturbed the usual functioning of important marketplaces and towns. The statement mentioned that only essential services and religious events are exempted from the purview of the bandh.

Khwairamband Keithel, the main market premises in Imphal, wore a deserted look since morning as all the shops at Paona Bazar, Thangal Bazar, MG Avenue, Khoyathong Road besides the iconic ‘Nupi Keithel’ (women’s market), remained shut for the day.

Moreover, banks, business establishments and educational institutes also remained closed. Except for a few private vehicles, all the inter-state, inter-district and inter-localities transport services were also suspended on Saturday.

The JAC had urged the government to allow the forming of village protection forces in all areas and demanded additional security forces along the Kangchup Hill Range, a Metei-dominated area.

The JAC has alleged that Singh was killed in an attack launched by Kuki militants.

Since Tuesday, seven people, including two policemen, have been killed and at least a dozen others, including three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, have been injured in the recent clashes which took place in Tengnoupal, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Imphal West districts.

Manipur has been roiled by ethnic violence between the Meitei (which is in majority in Imphal Valley) and the Kuki-Zo communities (who are dominant in a few hill districts) since May last year. The violence has claimed at least 207 lives and displaced around 50,000.