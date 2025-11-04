DGCA proposes 48-hr window to alter, cancel air tickets at no extra cost but with riders

New Delhi : Passengers should be allowed to cancel or amend tickets free of additional charge within 48 hours of booking, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation proposed in draft rules, released on Monday, which underlined that airlines are ultimately responsible for ensuring refunds to passengers within 21 days even if tickets are booked through third-party vendors. Representational image. (Pexel)

The regulator has proposed changes to the Civil Aviation Requirements on refunds to address growing passenger grievances over refund delays and unclear charges, a draft document uploaded on DGCA website said. The DGCA has invited feedback from stakeholders till November 30.

The regulator proposed that airlines offer a “look-in” option to allow passengers to cancel bookings within 48 hours of purchase without any charges. However, this would be applicable only to tickets booked directly through the airline website before five days before a domestic flight and 15 days before an international one.

“During this period passengers can cancel or amend the ticket without any additional charges, except for the normal prevailing fare for the revised flight for which the ticket is sought to be amended,” the draft norms read.

“In case of purchase of ticket through travel agent/portal, onus of refund shall lie with the airlines as agents are their appointed representatives,” the draft stated.

In yet another significant change, the civil aviation regulator proposed that airlines will not charge any fee for spelling errors in passenger names, if requested within 24 hours of booking. “Airlines shall not levy any additional charge for correction in the name of the same person when the error is pointed out by the passenger within 24 hours of making the booking, when ticket is booked directly through the airline website.”

The draft also clarified that the airlines may refund the tickets or provide a credit shell in case of ticket cancellations by passengers arising due to medical emergencies. “Anything done for the convenience of passengers should be welcomed, but we need to see how practical and whether it puts the airline at a disadvantage,” Jitender Bhargava, former Executive Director of Air India, said.