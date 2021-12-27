4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Srinagar

An earthquake of 4.8-magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 27-12-2021, 19:07:29 IST, Lat: 35.26 & Long: 74.80, Depth: 212 Km, Location: 130km N of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited.