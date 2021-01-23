IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 4°C fall in temp from Jan 26, cold wave return likely: IMD
HT Image
HT Image
india news

4°C fall in temp from Jan 26, cold wave return likely: IMD

After a brief respite, the capital is likely to return to cold wave conditions starting on Republic Day when the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius -- the fallout of weather factors at play in the Himalayas and in the northern plains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:44 PM IST

After a brief respite, the capital is likely to return to cold wave conditions starting on Republic Day when the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius -- the fallout of weather factors at play in the Himalayas and in the northern plains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The Western Himalayas experienced widespread snowfall and rain on Friday and Saturday, and an induced cyclonic circulation was over Punjab and its neighbourhood in the plains . A western disturbance loomed over north Pakistan and its neighbourhood as a cyclonic circulation.

Under the influence of such atmospheric factors, widespread rain or snowfall with moderate thunderstorms, lightning and hail are likely to lash Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh over the weekend, according to the IMD’s Saturday bulletin.

Uttarakhand is also expected to experience similar weather. Light rain and thundershowers are likely in isolated places over north Punjab, north Haryana and Chandigarh until Sunday.

“There has been widespread snowfall in the hills on Friday and Saturday. Rain is also likely over north Punjab and north Haryana. From January 25 onwards; very cold northwesterly winds are likely to blow over Delhi which will lead to a significant fall in minimum temperatures. On January 26, 27 and 28, minimum temperature is likely to fall to 4 degree C over Delhi,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head of the IMD’s Regional Weather Forecasting centre.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 20.4 degrees C, 1 degree below normal ,and minimum temperature of 8 degree C on Saturday. Delhi recorded “very poor” air quality on Saturday with an air quality index reading of 326.

“Wind speed is likely to reduce on Sunday as wind direction will change from southeasterly to northwesterly tomorrow. During transition of wind direction, wind speed is low which affects dispersion of pollutants. Winds are likely to be northwesterly during next three days blowing at 10 to 12 kmph, not enough for adequate dispersal of pollutants so air quality is likely to be in poor to very poor category for the next few days.,” said VK Soni, a scientist at IMD’s air quality division.

Dense to very dense fog is likely over pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 4-5 days; and over Bihar, north Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha during the next 2-3 days.

Cold day or severe cold day conditions are likely over some pockets of Uttar Pradesh during the next 2-3 days and over Haryana during the next 24 hours. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during January 24 to 27 and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on anuary 26 and 27, according to the bulletin.

According to IMD, a cold day or severe cold day is classified as such on two parameters—a minimum temperature of under 10 degrees and maximum temperature of 4.5 degree C or 6.4 degrees C below normal.

A cold wave occurs in the plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and/or is 4.5 notches less than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degrees C in the plains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Both Karna and Sripati were rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College &amp; Hospital for treatment where Sripati Besra later succumbed to his injuries. (HT FILE PHOTO).
Both Karna and Sripati were rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital for treatment where Sripati Besra later succumbed to his injuries. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

Clashes between rival groups leave 2 dead, several injured in Odisha’s Bolangir

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:16 AM IST
  • A police team has been deployed in the village to ward off any fresh trouble. The police have also initiated an investigation to nab all the accused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India and France have fielded a number of fighter jets in the exercise which include Rafales of two sides besides Mirages and the Sukhois of the Indian Air Force.(AFP)
India and France have fielded a number of fighter jets in the exercise which include Rafales of two sides besides Mirages and the Sukhois of the Indian Air Force.(AFP)
india news

IAF ready to tackle any challenge from Leh to Kanyakumari, says Rafale pilot

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Squadron Leader Sarthak Kumar, who was part of the IAF and the French Air and Space Force's bilateral exercise 'Desert Knight-21' at the Air Force Station Jodhpur being held from January 20 to 24, said that it was a great learning experience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

4°C fall in temp from Jan 26, cold wave return likely: IMD

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:44 PM IST
After a brief respite, the capital is likely to return to cold wave conditions starting on Republic Day when the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius -- the fallout of weather factors at play in the Himalayas and in the northern plains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Saturday, (PTI PHOTO).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Saturday, (PTI PHOTO).
india news

In poll-bound Bengal, politics overshadows Netaji’s birth anniversary

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:32 PM IST
  • Some leaders and political experts even described Modi’s visit as an exercise to woo Bengali voters on whom Bose’s ideology has great influence even after 76 years of his mysterious disappearance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches 'Ayushman scheme' for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in Guwahati, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches 'Ayushman scheme' for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in Guwahati, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Amit Shah launches cashless medical scheme for CAPF personnel, families

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:37 PM IST
  • With the scheme, nearly 5 million CAPF personnel and their families can avail cashless medical treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 12 states are already using Covaxin.(AFP)
As many as 12 states are already using Covaxin.(AFP)
india news

'7 more states to start administering Covaxin from next week': Health ministry

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal will start administering the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lalu Prasad was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in the Jharkhand capital for multiple ailments.
Lalu Prasad was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in the Jharkhand capital for multiple ailments.
india news

Lalu Prasad admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:08 PM IST
A team of doctors has been constituted to evaluate and monitor the former Bihar chief minister's condition and he has been admitted under Dr Rakesh Yadav, professor of Cardiology at AIIMS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Additional secretary in the Union ministry of health and family welfare Manohar Agnani said in the last 24 hours another death following vaccination has been recorded in Gurugram(PTI)
Additional secretary in the Union ministry of health and family welfare Manohar Agnani said in the last 24 hours another death following vaccination has been recorded in Gurugram(PTI)
india news

None of the deaths preceded by inoculation linked to Covid-19 vaccination

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Additional secretary of the union health ministry Manohar Agnani, said on Saturday that a total of 11 hospitalisations have been recorded following immunizations, taking the percentage of hospitalization against vaccination to 0.0007%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT file)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT file)
india news

Odisha govt plans to launch employment scheme for urban poor

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • The scheme aims at reduction in livelihood vulnerabilities of the urban poor including migrant labourers and informal workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lawyer has approached the top court to demand that the vacancies of Chairman and three members of the Appellate Tribunal, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (ATPMLA) be filled up urgently. (HT PHOTO).
A lawyer has approached the top court to demand that the vacancies of Chairman and three members of the Appellate Tribunal, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (ATPMLA) be filled up urgently. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Appoint chairman, members for PMLA Appellate Tribunal: Lawyer’s plea in SC

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • Presently, over 5,000 cases are pending with the Tribunal of which the bulk of matters arise out of proceedings under PMLA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

'People of Tamil Nadu will determine their future, not Nagpur': Rahul Gandhi

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:24 PM IST
  • Gandhi is on a tour of the western belt where he will next visit Erode, Tiruppur, Karur and Dindigul districts to meet farmers, weavers and youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah said the vaccines developed by Indian scientists are fully safe.(ANI Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah said the vaccines developed by Indian scientists are fully safe.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Let's have a duel': Amit Shah slams Covid-19 vaccine critics

PTI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:31 PM IST
"There are some people who are spreading misinformation on the vaccines. Come to another platform and let's have a duel. But why are you creating doubt over people's health and doing politics?" Amit Shah asked.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An empowered committee of academicians, chief justices and eminent lawyers should be set up or an independent, autonomous National Council for Legal Education and Research must be created to bring objectivity into the system (Shutterstock)
An empowered committee of academicians, chief justices and eminent lawyers should be set up or an independent, autonomous National Council for Legal Education and Research must be created to bring objectivity into the system (Shutterstock)
india news

Legal education in the country needs urgent reforms: Supreme Court judges

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Justice S K Kaul said the quality of legal education has suffered as a result of a large number of "not so great law colleges" and the "crying need of the hour" was to see how legal education can be improved. Similar issues were also raised by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The six municipal corporations to go to polls are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.(PTI | Representational image)
The six municipal corporations to go to polls are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.(PTI | Representational image)
india news

Gujarat state election commission announces local body elections in February

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Counting of votes for the six municipal corporations will take place on February 23, and for the 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats on March 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Air India flight from Goa landing at Agra Airport on Saturday before flying to Delhi. (HT PHOTO).
The Air India flight from Goa landing at Agra Airport on Saturday before flying to Delhi. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Air India begins weekly flight between Agra and Goa

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • This Goa-Agra-Delhi flight was earlier expected to begin on January 16 but was rescheduled for January 23. The plane halted for 35 minutes and then flew for Delhi at 12.15 pm with four passengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP