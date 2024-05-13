 5 booked for assaulting Muslim woman over interfaith relationship in Bidar: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
5 booked for assaulting Muslim woman over interfaith relationship in Bidar: Police

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
May 13, 2024 08:28 AM IST

A case was registered on Sunday against five people who had allegedly assaulted a Muslim woman for being in relationship with a Hindu man, the police said.

A case was registered on Sunday against five people who had allegedly assaulted a Muslim woman for being in relationship with a Hindu man, the police said.

The police said that a 26-year-old Muslim woman was allegedly attacked by a group of men who questioned her association with a 45-year-old Hindu man, identified as Ashok Reddy, auto driver and resident of Basavakalyan in Bidar district. The incident took place two weeks ago and came to light after it went viral on social media.

Police inspector Ambarish Vagmode said: “The incident occurred two weeks ago at a park on the outskirts of Basavakalyan town. We have received a complaint from auto driver Ashok Reddy, a native of Basavakalyan, who was accompanying the woman. We have booked five persons on Sunday (aged 20–28) under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). We have identified the accused, and a search is underway to arrest them.”

On January 20, a group of nine individuals had reportedly harassed an interfaith couple in Haveri district. Following a complaint, the police apprehended nine people involved in the incident and booked them under various sections of the IPC. The incident unfolded at the Byadagi bus stand in Haveri district, where the couple - a Muslim woman and a Hindu man - was reportedly conversing when they were allegedly attacked.

On January 8, in Hanagal, in Haveri district, seven people were accused of assaulting an interfaith couple in a hotel room. Later, the accused were arrested. According to the 26-year-old victim, the assailants subjected the couple to verbal abuse and physical assault and even filmed the woman, who attempted to shield her identity with a burqa. The woman alleged that she was subjected to gang rape by the group.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
