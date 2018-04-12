5 children among 12 dead in heavy rain, dust storm in Rajasthan

Heavy rain and thunderstorms claimed 12 lives, including five of children, in Dholpur and Bharatpur districts in Rajasthan Wednesday evening, the police said.

Five people died in Bharatpur and seven in Dholpur in house or wall collapse due to downpour and storm, the police added.

Bharatpur divisional commissioner Subir Kumar said district collectors of Dholpur and Bharatpur had been directed to assess the loss.

Bharatpur district collector Narendra Kumar Gupta announced compensation of Rs 50,000 each for the families of dead.

In Bharatpur, the dead have been identified as Vishambhar Singh, 58, Kamla Devi, Arun Singh, 25, Ram Shri Devi, 70, and Yogesh Kushwaha, 32. In Dholpur, the five dead are: Punam, 7, Manisha, 4, Matlana, 5, and her brother Shakti, 1, and Mukesh Kushwaha, 10. Others are Suman Devi, 35, and Guddi Devi, 35.

They all died due to house collapse, the police said.

Bodies were handed over to families on Thursday morning after autopsy.

The dust storm damaged power lines in Bharatpur, which caused outage in several areas. The collector said efforts to resume power in the district were on. “We have asked staff of the electricity department to repair power lines soon to resume power supply in the district,” he added.