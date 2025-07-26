Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
5 dupe woman of 17 lakh through remote work scam; arrested

HT Correspondent
Jul 26, 2025 08:57 am IST

One of the accused, a 47-year-old illegal crypto trader, Nidhi Agarwal, allegedly converted the cheated funds to cryptocurrency.

Four men and a woman were arrested for running a work-from-home online task scam and cheating a woman of 17 lakh, police said on Friday. The accused ran a group on Telegram where they tasked their victims to perform online tasks such as giving reviews and making online payments on certain websites to earn “huge commissions”.

The accused ran a group on Telegram where they tasked their victims to perform online tasks. (iStock photo)

The 29-year-old complainant in this case, who refused to be identified, alleged she was looking for a job when the accused offered her high returns for completing online tasks. She initially received small commissions for completing tasks but was soon trapped into making repeated UPI payments under the pretext of unlocking higher-level incentives.

Police said she was duped of 17 lakh.

