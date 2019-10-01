e-paper
5 held for gang rape in Telangana

The suspects have also been charged with assaulting the woman's husband. Nine others who allegedly tried to hush up the issue have also been arrested.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2019 02:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The Telangana police has arrested five men for allegedly gang-raping a 30-year-old tribal woman for three days on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
The Telangana police has arrested five men for allegedly gang-raping a 30-year-old tribal woman for three days on the outskirts of Hyderabad.(Representative photo)
         

The Telangana police has arrested five men for allegedly gang-raping a 30-year-old tribal woman for three days on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The suspects have also been charged with assaulting the woman’s husband. Nine others who allegedly tried to hush up the issue have also been arrested.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat said the woman and her husband worked at Mucha Prashanth Reddy’s poultry farm. Reddy felt the couple was selling poultry feed. On September 18, he, along with four others, took them to a poultry farm. “They confined the couple to separate rooms where they allegedly raped the woman and thrashed her husband.” 

The couple was released on September 21 when the woman admitted to committing the theft and disclosed one Suresh’s name. The accused also allegedly got nine villagers to offer cash to the couple.

However, the couple approached the police. The accused have been booked under various sections of IPC.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 02:42 IST

