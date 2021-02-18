IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 5 Indian-origin persons, Indian activist feature in TIME magazine's list of 100 emerging leaders
A collection of previous TIME magazine covers. (TIME/Twitter)
A collection of previous TIME magazine covers. (TIME/Twitter)
india news

5 Indian-origin persons, Indian activist feature in TIME magazine's list of 100 emerging leaders

The 2021 TIME100 Next, released on Wednesday, is an expansion of TIME’s flagship TIME100 franchise of the most influential people in the world.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:47 AM IST

Five Indian-origin personalities, including Twitter’s top lawyer Vijaya Gadde and UK’s finance minister Rishi Sunak, and an Indian activist feature in TIME magazine’s annual list of 100 “emerging leaders who are shaping the future".

The 2021 TIME100 Next, released on Wednesday, is an expansion of TIME’s flagship TIME100 franchise of the most influential people in the world and highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future.

“Everyone on this list is poised to make history. And in fact, many already have,” Dan Macsai, the editorial director of the TIME100, said.

Other Indian-origin personalities on the list are Instacart founder and CEO Apoorva Mehta, doctor and Executive Director of nonprofit Get Us PPE Shikha Gupta and founder of nonprofit Upsolve Rohan Pavuluri.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad is also on the list.

Sunak’s profile in the TIME feature says that a little over a year ago, the 40-year old was an “unknown junior minister in the British government” but after he was named to lead Britain’s Treasury last year, he “quickly became the benevolent face of the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, approving large handouts for many citizens whose jobs were disrupted by the virus.”

Sunak has however also been criticised for advocating early relaxation of lockdown rules, the profile said.

"Nonetheless, Sunak remains the country’s most popular politician, according to the pollster YouGov. And he’s the oddsmakers’ favourite to be Britain’s next Prime Minister,” it added.

On Mehta, 34, the TIME profile said that in the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Instacart “faced a tidal wave of orders, as people with means opted en masse to pay the service’s workers to buy groceries for them.” Mehta describes that period as a “wartime moment,” it said.

However, later Instacart also “faced new criticism about the way it treated its workers, including labyrinthine sick-pay policies, frequent rule changes for shoppers and demanding performance metrics.” Instacart continues its focus on expansion. “The smartphone is the supermarket of the future. We are going to help co-create that,” Mehta said in the TIME article.

The TIME profile described Gadde, 46, as “one of Twitter’s most powerful executives” who was the one to convey the news to CEO Jack Dorsey that President Donald Trump’s Twitter account had been suspended following the Capitol attack of January 6.

Dorsey "has delegated to her Twitter’s content-moderation decisions; she was the architect of the 2019 decision to ban all political advertising, and is responsible for the warning labels that Twitter applied to Covid-19 and election-interference misinformation in 2020.

"While Twitter is still home to much misinformation and harassment, Gadde’s influence is slowly turning the company into one that sees free speech not as sacrosanct, but as just one human right among many that need to be weighed against one another,” the TIME profile said.

Aazad, 34, is the leader of the Bhim Army, which runs schools to help Dalits escape poverty through education and also “practices a distinct brand of assertiveness, sweeping into villages on loud motorbikes to protect victims of caste-based violence and organising provocative demonstrations against discrimination,” the TIME profile on him says.

Aazad and the Bhim army also “spearheaded a campaign for justice” in the case of the fatal gang-rape of a 19-year old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

TIME said Gupta and her team stepped up to meet the growing demand for personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals at a time when there was a “leadership vacuum” from the White House.

“In a crisis, small acts can make a big impact. And in extraordinary times, ordinary people, driven by service, can do extraordinary things. The early days of the Covid-19 pandemic were some of the darkest in America’s history. A leadership vacuum from the White House contributed to health care professionals across the country lacking the personal protective equipment they needed to stay safe and save lives,” it said.

Gupta, who “wasn’t on the White House Task Force” or a governor or member of Congress, took action to solve the problem.

Gupta leads the Get Us PPE organisation and along with a group of medical professionals and team members, the organisation helped distribute more than 6.5 million pieces of PPE to frontline workers.

Pavuluri is the 25-year founder of the free online tool that helps users fill out bankruptcy forms on their own.

TIME said that as the Covid-19 pandemic brought varied economic hardships to Americans, filing for personal bankruptcy was seen as an effective way to eliminate debt but entailed high legal costs and complex paperwork.

Upsolve, which Pavuluri founded in 2018, has till date helped American users relieve more than USD 300 million in debt, the TIME profile of him said.

“We’ve found a way to use technology to address a civil rights injustice at scale,” Pavuluri said in the TIME profile.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
time magazine bhim army chief chandrashekhar rishi sunak
Close
Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Maharashtra chief and senior minister Jayant Patil objective is to strengthen the organisation by having a dialogue with party cadres. (HT file Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Maharashtra chief and senior minister Jayant Patil objective is to strengthen the organisation by having a dialogue with party cadres. (HT file Photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Maha minisIn a post on Twitter, the minister also said he is doing fine and taking appropriate medical advice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A collection of previous TIME magazine covers. (TIME/Twitter)
A collection of previous TIME magazine covers. (TIME/Twitter)
india news

5 Indian-origin persons, Indian activist feature in TIME magazine's list

PTI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:47 AM IST
The 2021 TIME100 Next, released on Wednesday, is an expansion of TIME’s flagship TIME100 franchise of the most influential people in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the northern town of Haridwar.(REUTERS)
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the northern town of Haridwar.(REUTERS)
india news

Maha Kumbh 2021 limited to 30 days, to begin on April 1

ANI, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:37 AM IST
The state government has also emphasised reducing the duration of Kumbh as they fear becoming a hot spot of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party leaders protesting outside UP Assembly on Thursday.(HT Photo)
Samajwadi Party leaders protesting outside UP Assembly on Thursday.(HT Photo)
india news

SP leaders protest outside Uttar Pradesh Assembly as budget session begins

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Speaker Hriday Nath Dikshit had called an all-party meeting on Wednesday to seek cooperation from state leaders in smooth conduct of the session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel patrol Ghaziabad Junction ahead of today’s rail roko call by farmers, in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel patrol Ghaziabad Junction ahead of today’s rail roko call by farmers, in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
india news

Farmers call for nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest today: Key points

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:10 AM IST
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the protest, last week announced the rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )
india news

Farm stir latest updates: Farmers call for 4-hour ‘rail roko’ protest

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:20 AM IST
The farm unions have demanded that the government must “immediately” resolve the farmers' issues or they will intensify the agitation and mobilise more farmers for support.
READ FULL STORY
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT archive)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT archive)
india news

Bihar Budget Session from Friday, Congress yet to name House leader

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Congress’s Bihar in-charge, Bhakta Charan Das, said he was unaware of the leadership vacancy and will discuss the issue with the party seniors on February 19, and take appropriate action
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with members of fisherman community, in Puducherry.(ANI Photo)
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with members of fisherman community, in Puducherry.(ANI Photo)
india news

Puducherry CM translates fisherwoman's complaint as a praise to Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the community created much social media buzz after he asked for a separate ministry of fisheries for the fishermen community.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Assembly Speaker HN Dixit and others attend an all-party meeting, ahead of the Budget Session, in Lucknow on Wednesday, February 17. (PTI)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Assembly Speaker HN Dixit and others attend an all-party meeting, ahead of the Budget Session, in Lucknow on Wednesday, February 17. (PTI)
india news

UP Budget Session begins today, Opposition to corner govt on farmers’ protest

By Umesh Raghuvanshi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:05 AM IST
After the Governor’s address on February 18, the House is likely to pay homage to former president Pranab Mukerjee and former UP governor Motilal Vora on February 19
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
india news

Petrol touches 100/litre mark in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot blamed the Centre for the high fuel prices as the latter has not reduced the taxes. He said if they reduce the taxes, then their revenue will decline
READ FULL STORY
Close
The total number of cases in the metropolitan now stands at 315,751, while active cases are 5,943. (HT FILE)
The total number of cases in the metropolitan now stands at 315,751, while active cases are 5,943. (HT FILE)
india news

Mumbai witnesses rise in Covid-19 cases, records highest single-day spike

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:53 AM IST
On February 16, it would take 445 days for the coronavirus cases to double, this number decreased to 436 days on February 17.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It took more than 2 years for Priya Ramani to clear the tag of being an accused.
It took more than 2 years for Priya Ramani to clear the tag of being an accused.
india news

Priya Ramani vs MJ Akbar case: 5 takeaways from the order

By Sunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:09 AM IST
  • Hindustan Times' National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury explains 5 key takeaways from the verdict in the MJ Akbar's defamation case against former journalist Priya Ramani, who had accused him of sexual harassment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate celebrating his win in the municipal elections in Amritsar, Punjab, on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate celebrating his win in the municipal elections in Amritsar, Punjab, on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
india news

Congress sweeps Punjab municipal polls: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:45 AM IST
The Congress in 2015 could not win a majority in any of the corporations that went to the polls on Sunday. Elections to the state assembly are due in early 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Journalist Priya Ramani speaks to media in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Journalist Priya Ramani speaks to media in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
india news

Ramani acquitted in MJ Akbar defamation case: Key takeaways from the verdict

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:37 AM IST
The former Union minister filed a criminal defamation case against Ramani after she accused him of sexual misbehaviour during a work interview in December 1993
READ FULL STORY
Close
At Lonavla, protestors took the agitation further and organised a rail roko protest on Thursday.(HT File Photo )
At Lonavla, protestors took the agitation further and organised a rail roko protest on Thursday.(HT File Photo )
india news

Farmers call for 4-hour nationwide rail roko protest, railways step up security

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:42 AM IST
As farmers prep for the blockade, director general, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar said, "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP