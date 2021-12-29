5 killed, 6 injured as SUV overturns on highway in Rajasthan’s Kota

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 09:02 IST

Five persons were killed and six others injured when an SUV turned turtle on Baran-Kota National Highway No 27 on Monday evening.

The Kota rural police informed that an SUV carrying 14 passengers was on its way to Kaithoon town of Kota from Baran when it overturned on Baran-Kota National Highway no 27 near Karadiya village under Seemliya police station of Kota.

Ramlal Sharma, SHO, Seemliya police station, said that the vehicle slipped down the highway into an agricultural field after which four persons died on the spot while seven others were injured.

One of the injured died while being moved to the Government MBS Hospital of Kota for treatment, said the officer.

The accident occurred due to tyre bursting at high speed, he added.

Among those injured, three are said to be critical.