5 killed in accident in Andhra’s Anantapur while trying to rescue another victim

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:03 IST

Four persons were killed when a truck ran over them, while they were trying to rescue an accident victim lying on the road in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Friday evening. The accident victim, too, succumbed in the incident, the police said.

The incident happened at Raghavampalli village of Bathalapalli block at around 7 pm. The deceased were identified as Rajasekhar (20), Srinivasulu (40), Sivamma (50), Suri (45) and Vali Saheb (50).

According to Bathalapalli police, Rajasekhar, a farmer belonging to Raghavampalli village, was returning to his village on his motorbike when an unknown vehicle hit him from behind and fled from the spot.

“He was flung off the vehicle and fell on the other side of the road. He collapsed on the road and was battling for his life, when some construction labourers and local villagers passing by rushed there to rescue him. Even as they were giving him first aid, a truck laden with cement bags going towards Kadiri hit them,” the police said.

While Rajasekhar died of his injuries caused due to the bike accident, Srinivasulu, who runs a chicken centre at neighbouring Narsimpally village and Shivamma of Mushtur village – were crushed to death under the lorry. Two others – Suri and Vali Saheb, both construction workers from Sanjeevapuram village, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the Anantapur government hospital.

“Another construction worker Raju, who also received injuries, has been rushed to hospital and he is out of danger,” the police said, adding that the cement truck, too, did not stop after causing the accident.

This is the second such incident in the Telugu states in the last two weeks. On December 4, a speeding car travelling from Telangana’s Karimnagar to Hyderabad hit the road divider, resulting in the death of three passengers inside.

Some passers-by and local police officials rushed to the spot to take up rescue operations, when a truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the crowd, killing two more people at the same spot. In all, 12 people, including a police inspector and a constable of Siddipet police station, sustained injuries.