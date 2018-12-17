5 killed in political clashes in 4 days in West Bengal

Five people, including three workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), have been killed in the past four days in West Bengal in a series of political murders in the state since October.

While three men were killed in a movie-style shootout in Joynagar of South 24 Parganas district last Thursday, a TMC worker Hamid Ansari, 42, was killed in Adra of Purulia district on Friday and Sheikh Muktar, 43, in Hooghly district’s Arambag on Sunday.

Incidentally, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah claimed in a press conference in the national capital on December 7 that Bengal accounts for as much as 26% of the political murders that take place in the country in a year.

According to the 2011 census, Bengal has 7.5% of the country’s population.

The death of Muktar, who served as an in charge of agriculture and irrigation department of Arambag panchayat samiti between 2013 and 2018, pushed the death toll since the end of Durga Puja on October 19 to 12. A panchayat samiti is of the size of an administrative block.

Muktar was clobbered to death allegedly by TMC workers belonging to a different faction of the ruling party.

“The followers of Laltu Khan, the pradhan of Harinkhola area, killed Muktar. They called my husband in the evening from home,” Mukhtar’s wife Sainara Begam alleged.

Khan, however, has denied the allegation.

“We are investigating,” was all that Sukesh Jain, superintendent of police of Hooghly district said.

Tapan Dasgupta, Hooghly district president of Trinamool Congress and also a minister, said, “We have told the police to arrest all involved in Muktar’s murder”.

The killing took place two days after Hamid, another Trinamool worker, was killed allegedly by BJP supporters in Adra. On Thursday, Sarifuddin Khan, a close aide of Jaynagar Trinamool MLA Biswanath Das, the legislator’s driver and a local man were killed in a shootout in a petrol pump in Joynagar.

A major clash erupted on Sunday in Bakcha village of Moyna area in East Midnapore district between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers after the body of Shankar Mandal, a saffron party supporter, was found in a pond.

Supporters of both parties attacked each other with bomb and firearms and a number of motorcycles were set on fire.

Five policemen were injured on the same day when they went to stop a clash between two groups of Trinamool Congress in Khanakul of Hooghly district. Police arrested two.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 16:58 IST