5 migrant workers from Jharkhand, stuck in Cameroon, brought back to India

PTI |
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 12:15 am IST

These workers were hired by a Mumbai-based multinational company to lay transmission lines in Cameroon.

Five migrant workers from Jharkhand, stuck in Cameroon in Central Africa, were brought back to India on Tuesday, officials said.

The workers had shared a video, narrating their ordeal, with social activist Sikander Ali, who reported it to the Labour Department.(AFP/Representational Image)
These workers were hired by a Mumbai-based multinational company to lay transmission lines in Cameroon. They were allegedly not paid salaries for the last five months.

"Their pending salaries were cleared in Cameroon, and their flight landed in Mumbai on Tuesday. They will board a train to Jharkhand on Wednesday," said Shikha Lakra, the team leader of the State Migrant Control Room.

"We got in touch with the Indian High Commission in Cameroon and shared all the documents of the workers and their employer. The high commission got in touch with the local authorities and managed to clear the five months' pending salaries of each of the five workers," she said.

The workers had shared a video, narrating their ordeal, with social activist Sikander Ali, who reported it to the Labour Department.

The workers were identified as Sunil Mahato, Sukar Mahato, Chandrashekhar Kumar and Dilon Mahato, all residents of Hazaribagh, and Dilchand Mahato of Giridih.

