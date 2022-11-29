5 minors held in Hyderabad for gang-raping classmate

The Hayathnagar police, under Rachakonda police commissionerate limits on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Tuesday apprehended five juveniles for allegedly gang raping a 17-year-old classmate in August, an official said.

A spokesperson of Rachakonda police commissionerate said the accused, all minors, and the survivor are students of classes 9 and 10 at a private school at Hayathnagar.

The survivor’s father approached police on Monday after the accused circulated videos of the purported rape on WhatsApp, the spokesperson added.

In her complaint, the survivor alleged the accused visited her residence in August when her family was not at home and took turns to rape her.

“The survivor said that one of them captured the act in his mobile phone and threatened to upload it on social media if she disclosed the rape to her family. She said that after 10 days, two of the accused returned to her residence and raped her again,” the spokesperson said.

The survivor approached her family after the teenagers recently circulated the video on WhatsApp. “The minor’s father approached Hayathnagar police on Monday and lodged a complaint against the minors,” the spokesperson said.

A case was registered under section 449 (trespassing of house) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Information Technology Act 2000, and the juveniles were apprehended within 24 hours, the spokesperson said.

Hayathnagar police inspector H Venkateshwarlu said the accused were also booked under 376 DA of IPC. To be sure, the section pertains to gang raping a girl under 16 years of age.

“After completion of medical examination of the survivor and other procedures, the children in conflict with law (CCLs) were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board,” the spokesperson said.

The accused used to watch porn videos on their mobile phones, police said, adding that three phones have been seized so far.

The spokesman appealed to the people not to circulate videos pertaining to the alleged rape case and not disclose the identity of the survivor and accused.

