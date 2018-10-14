5 more Zika cases found in Rajasthan, toll reaches 60

Five more zika virus cases were reported from Jaipur city on Sunday, taking the total count to 60, a Rajasthan health department official said.

The figures were issued after a review meeting chaired by health department additional chief secretary Veenu Gupta. Shastri Nagar area has reported the most infections, but cases have also been reported from Rajput Hostel on Station Road and from Vidyadhar Nagar area.

With the virus – transmitted through the Aedes Aegypti mosquito -- spreading, Gupta said random surveys were being done in other parts of the city but no case has been detected so far. She said 45 of the 60 infected patients had fully recovered while 15 were still under observation.

Fogging and anti-larvae activities have been intensified in affected areas and extended to other parts of the city too, she added.

With the help of the district administration, Jaipur municipal corporation and the woman and child development department, the state health department has been conducting a door-to-door survey and screening patients with fever, especially pregnant women. Around 280 teams are working in affected areas.

Gupta said over 86,000 houses in Shastri Nagar area had been surveyed, two lakh water containers checked and 50,000 containers with mosquito larvae destroyed. She appealed to the people to actively participate in controlling vector-borne diseases such as zika, malaria, dengue and chikungunya and not allow mosquito-breeding in and near their houses.

But there is no need to panic as the disease is not fatal, she said. Special attention would, however, have to be given to pregnant women as there were chances of the foetus being affected by the virus in the first trimester. All women in the first trimester of pregnancy have been advised to stay away from Jaipur for a few days.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 22:46 IST