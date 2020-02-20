e-paper
5 of family killed as car rams into stationary truck on Jammu-Pathankot highway

5 of family killed as car rams into stationary truck on Jammu-Pathankot highway

As soon as police reached the spot, the occupants were shifted to a district hospital in Samba, where they were declared brought dead.

india Updated: Feb 20, 2020 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Driving at a fast speed, the man on the wheel lost control which led to the collision and death of all five occupants on the spot, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Five of a family were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a truck on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway on Thursday.

The police said an Alto car on its way to Jammu from Punjab’s Amritsar hit a stationary truck from behind in the morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jatwal, which is around 50 kilometers from Jammu.

Driving at a fast speed, the man on the wheel lost control which led to the collision and death of all five occupants on the spot, police said.

The deceased were identified as Manjit Singh, 56, his son Sahabjit Singh, 20, brothers Darshan Singh, 80, and Arjun Singh, 85, and his wife Darshan Kaur, 70. It is learnt that the family was coming back to Jammu after attending a marriage function at Amritsar.

The police have registered a case of causing death by negligence under section 279/337 of IPC and initiated investigation.

