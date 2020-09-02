5 returning from birthday party killed in car-lorry collision in Telangana

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 15:44 IST

Five people who were returning from a birthday party were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in Telangana’s Warangal district in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Mekala Rajesh, Mekala Praveen, Medi Pavan, Rohit and Rahim - all in the age group of 22 to 25 years. The incident happened at Oorugonda village of Damera block at around after 2 pm.

According to Parkal assistant commissioner of police P Srinivas, the deceased had celebrated the birthday party of one of them, Medi Pavan, in Warangal town, where they had allegedly consumed liquor.

“At around 1.45 am, they started off in a Maruti Ciaz car (registration no. TS03 EQ 1414) to Mulug town on National Highway No. 163 to drop one of the friends. As they reached the outskirts of Oorugonda village, they tried to overtake a vehicle and rammed a sand-laden rally coming in from the opposite direction,” the ACP said.

All five died on the spot and the car was a mangled mess due to the impact. The lorry driver escaped from the scene soon after the accident.

On receiving the information, the ACP, along with inspectors of Shayampet, Atmakur and Damera rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Warangal for post mortem.

The police traced the addresses of the five victims based on an ID card of Pavan lying in the car. “Investigation is on,” ACP Srinivas said.

3 Pawan Kalyan Fans Electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh

In a separate accident, three fans of Tollywood actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan were electrocuted and four others were injured while erecting a flex cut-out of the actor at Shantipuram area in Chittoor town of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night.

According to the Chittoor police, the victims came in touch with live electric wire while putting up banners and flex cut-outs of Pawan Kalyan as part of the latter’s birthday celebrations being held on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Somasekhar (30), his brother Rajendra (32) and their friend Arunachalam (28). Four others, who were also at the spot received minor injuries and they were admitted to the local government hospital for treatment, the police said.

The police registered a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code for death due to electrocution and are investigating the case.

Expressing deep anguish over the accident, Pawan Kalyan said it was unfortunate that three of his fans had to face such a tragic death. He assured that he would stand by the bereaved families and provide them all necessary assistance.

Sri Venkateshwara Creations, a production house which is making a film “Vakeel Saab” with Pawan Kalyan, announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the bereaved families.