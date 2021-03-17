5 states account for more than 71% of India's Covid-19 tally, says health ministry

The Union health ministry on Wednesday listed five states that continue to report a high number of daily new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The ministry said that Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu not only report a hike in the daily number of cases but also accounted for more than 71 per cent of the 28,903 fresh coronavirus cases reported in the country on Wednesday morning.

Maharashtra, with 17,864 cases in the last 24 hours, alone accounted for more than 61 per cent cases, followed by Kerala contributing 1,970 cases and Punjab reporting 1,463 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

The country's active coronavirus caseload has reached more than 2.34 lakh as it reported 28,903 cases. The active cases now account for 2.05% of the country's total caseload.

The top three states that contribute the most - more than 76 per cent - to the active caseload of the country are Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab; Maharashtra leads by contributing a staggering over 60 per cent to the tally, according to the health ministry. However, the report also showed that Kerala has been reporting a consistently declining trend over the last one month.

Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane and Aurangabad in Maharashtra are the top five districts that contribute most to the active cases of the state. In Kerala, the top five districts are Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Thrissur and Palakkad. In Punjab, Jalandhar, Hoshirapur, SAS Nagar, Patiala and Ludhiana have the highest number of active cases, the data showed.

The states that have been reporting a surge in the number of cases have started imposing restrictions to contain the spread. At least two districts of Maharashtra have returned to lockdown, while some have night curfew imposed. Punjab and Gujarat have also imposed night curfew in a few districts.

The spread of the virus in the country is on a rise as two months before the active caseload of the country used to be less than 1.50 per cent with less than 1.45 lakh active cases.