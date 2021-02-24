5 top-performing states under PM-Kisan scheme
- In terms of the highest number of beneficiaries authenticated under the PM-Kisan scheme, Karnataka emerged as the winner with 97 per cent authentication.
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday awarded five states for effectively implementing the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or PM-Kisan scheme as it completed two years. This flagship scheme of the Narendra Modi government was launched on February 24, 2019. Under this initiative, ₹6,000 is disbursed to farmers with cultivable landholdings, through direct benefit transfer mode in three instalments of ₹2,000 each.
The states highlighted by the agriculture minister for their performance are:
Karnataka: In terms of the highest number of beneficiaries authenticated under the PM-Kisan scheme, Karnataka emerged as the winner with 97 per cent authentication. According to official data, over 90 per cent of beneficiaries have been successfully receiving the benefits of the scheme
Maharashtra: Maharashtra received an award for effective physical verification and prompt grievance redressal. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ruled state has completed 99 per cent physical verification and 60 per cent of grievances have been properly redressed.
Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh was awarded for the fastest implementation of the PM-Kisan scheme. For the period between December 18 to March 19, the Yogi Adityanath led government enrolled nearly 15.3 million farmers as beneficiaries, as per government data.
Arunachal Pradesh: For the northeast and hilly areas Arunachal Pradesh emerged the winner for completing the highest number of Aadhar verifications, with 98 per cent of beneficiaries being verified.
Himachal Pradesh: The state of Himachal Pradesh also received an award for stellar performance in physical verification of beneficiaries and grievance redressal. Districts of Lahaul and Spiti topped the list of Aadhaar verification and the district of Kangra performed the best in terms of physical verification.
