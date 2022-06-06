5 UP cops booked for violating, assaulting man in custody: Police

Five policemen were on Saturday suspended and booked for allegedly torturing a 20-year-old man in custody in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

The action against a sub-inspector and four constables of Kakrala police outpost under Alapur police station came after the family of the victim, Rehan, who was held by police on suspicion of cattle theft on May 2, alleged on Friday that he was given electric shocks and a wooden stick was inserted in his genitals in custody, the officials added.

In their complaint with police Rehan’s family also alleged that he was kept in custody for several hours and released on the same day after they paid a bribe of ₹5,000 to the cops.

“On Friday, his condition deteriorated and he was taken to a hospital in Bulandshahr,” a family member said, seeking anonymity.

Budaun additional superintendent of police (city) Praveen Singh Chauhan said the victim’s family met senior superintendent of police O P Singh following which a probe was ordered into the incident.

Dataganj circle officer Prem Kumar Thapa, who was asked to probe the case, submitted his report on Saturday, saying the allegations of the family were found to be true, Chauhan said.

An FIR under relevant sections for illegal confinement and torturing of Indian Penal Code under Prevention of Corruption Act have been registered against the accused, Chauhan added.

Rehan, who is a part-time vegetable vendor, is suffering from repeated seizures due to the alleged assault, a doctor treating him said on condition of anonymity.