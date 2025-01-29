Ayodhya , On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, Ayodhya witnessed an overwhelming surge of devotees who took a holy dip in the Saryu River. 50 lakh devotees arrive in Ayodhya within 72 hours of Mauni Amavasya: UP govt

Experts estimate that over 50 lakh devotees have arrived in Ayodhya in the past 72 hours and the influx is expected to continue until Vasant Panchami, an official statement issued here said.

The temple town remained packed with worshippers throughout the day, with long queues outside Ram Mandir and Hanumangarhi temple extending late into the night.

Anticipating a surge as pilgrims are now travelling from the Maha Kumbh to Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure seamless crowd management, it said.

Adityanath is personally monitoring the situation to ensure efficient management of the influx, the statement said.

On Mauni Amavasya, thousands of devotees thronged the Saryu ghats for a holy dip, with Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat seeing the largest influx, it said. After their ritual bath, many proceeded to Hanumangarhi and then the Ram mandir.

A massive crowd stretched from Shringar Haat to the temple premises. Similar scenes were observed at the Ram Temple, where devotees queued up in large numbers for darshan.

The statement said the influx of pilgrims has boosted local businesses like ‘prasad’ sellers, hotels and homestays.

Entry of all types of vehicles into the fair area has been completely restricted, with heavy police deployment at key locations to maintain order. The health department is also on high alert, with all doctors' leaves cancelled until Vasant Panchami.

Emergency services will remain operational 24x7 to handle any medical needs, the statement said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Pushpendra Kumar confirmed that 13 temporary health camps will continue to function until February 26 to provide immediate medical assistance to pilgrims. IG Praveen Kumar stated that traffic has been rerouted to manage the massive footfall.

Large vehicles have been stopped on the highways, and alternative routes have been designated to prevent congestion in and around Ayodhya.

Authorities have also increased accommodation capacity in Ayodhya. Municipal Commissioner Santosh Sharma said that arrangements have been made to house around 30,000 devotees in shelter areas to ensure their comfort, according to the statement.

In light of the ongoing preparations, ADG Zone Lucknow, SB Shirodkar, visited Ayodhya on Wednesday to assess security and management efforts, including arrangements at Ayodhya Dham Railway Station.

Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal and IG Praveen Kumar reviewed major locations from the control room.

Nepal MP Binita Kathayat also visited Ayodhya after taking a dip in the Maha Kumbh, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.