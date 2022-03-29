Home / India News / 50 pc crew members to be subjected to random pre-flight alcohol test daily: DGCA
50 pc crew members to be subjected to random pre-flight alcohol test daily: DGCA

India resumed full scheduled international flights on March 27 this year. The country resumed full scheduled domestic flights on October 18, 2021.
Breath Alcohol Analyser Device. (Representational image)&nbsp;
Published on Mar 29, 2022 08:04 PM IST
PTI |

Airlines must ensure that 50 per cent of cockpit and cabin crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol test daily, the aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday.

"In case of flying training institutes, 50 per cent of instructors and 40 per cent of student pilots shall be subjected to pre-flight breath-analyser on daily basis," stated the notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The notice has been issued "in view of reducing trend of Covid-19 cases and increase in volume of air traffic as a result of resumption of normal operation", it noted.

