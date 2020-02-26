50 police personnel committed suicide in Chhattisgarh in last two years

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 23:41 IST

Answering a question in legislative assembly on Wednesday, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said that total 50 police personnel, including personnel of paramilitary forces, committed suicide in the last two years in Chhattisgarh.

Out of the mentioned suicide cases, total 18 were reported from seven districts of Maoist-affected Bastar division.

The question was asked by senior BJP and former minster MLA Ajay Chandrakar.

“Total 50 police personnel, including those from state and paramilitary forces have committed suicide so far since 2018,” Sahu told the house.

The minister further informed that total eight security personnel, including six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, were killed in two incidents of fratricide in last two years.

As per the figures, in 2018 , total 22 police personnel committed suicide, while in 2019, the toll stood at 26. The figures also mentioned that 2 have committed suicide in 2020.

It is worth mentioning, that in the year 2017, total 38 security personnel had committed suicide which was highest in a decade, while in 2016, only 12 committed suicide in 2016.

According to an official posted in the state, most suicides are caused by depression, difficulty in getting leave sanctioned and homesickness. The records broadly categorise 50 per cent of the suicides as having been caused by personal and, or family reasons, 11 per cent on account of illness, 8 per cent for work-related, and 13 per cent under other reasons. The remaining 18 per cent continue to be under investigation.