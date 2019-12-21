50-year-old arrested for sexually harassing 19-year-old woman

india

A 50-year-old man was arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police late on Friday night for alleged sexual harassment, stalking and threatening a teenager in Dehuroad area of Pune.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by a 19-year-old woman who lives in a house next to the arrested man. The man was identified by the complainant as Raju Patigar, 50.

“She was walking to her college located nearby as she does every morning. He is a neighbour. The incident has happened some two days ago but the girl told her mother about it only yesterday. A case was registered and he was arrested late in the night,” said senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar of Dehuroad police station.

The incident took place around 11am on Tuesday, according to the complainant.

Patigar, who works as a labourer, followed the girl on foot and held her hand and tried to pull her, she told the police. The man allegedly was asking her to go out with him. As the girl resisted, the man allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences after which she pushed him and ran back home.

The families of the complainant and the accused have a long-standing issue over the use of space between their respective rented houses, according to the complaint in the matter.

A case under Sections 354(a) (sexual harassment), 354(d) (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehuroad police station against Patigar.