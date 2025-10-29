500 Indians flee to Thailand after Myanmar cyberscam raids, rescue flight likely soon

Nearly 500 Indian nationals have reportedly crossed into Thailand following a crackdown on several scam centres operating in Myanmar. India is now coordinating with Thai authorities to facilitate their return home once the required legal formalities are completed, officials familiar with the matter said. People from various countries, who were working in the KK Park compound in Myanmar, travel in a boat across the Moei river to cross over from Myanmar to Thailand, as seen from Mae Sot District, Tak Province area on October 24, 2025. (AFP)

New Delhi is considering dispatching a special aircraft to Thailand to bring back the stranded Indians, most of whom were victims of online scam operations run from Myanmar’s KK Park complex, according to news agency PTI.

Around 500 Indian nationals are among over 1,500 people from 28 countries who fled Myanmar seeking refuge in the border town of Mae Sot after security forces launched raids on cyber scam hubs, reported news agency AFP citing Thai provincial administration of Tak.

The developments come after a large-scale operation was launched against the infamous KK Park – one of several compounds along Myanmar’s lawless border where online scam networks have flourished amid the country’s civil conflict since the 2021 military coup.

Confirming the development, spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday, “We are aware of Indian nationals who have been detained by Thai authorities. They had crossed into Thailand from Myanmar over the past few days. Our Mission in Thailand is working closely with Thai authorities to verify their nationality and to repatriate them, after necessary legal formalities are completed in Thailand.”

Workers claim trafficking, some lured by pay Many of those employed at these scam centres claim they were trafficked and forced to work under duress. However, analysts note that some individuals also joined voluntarily, drawn by promises of high-paying jobs, reported AFP.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that nearly 500 Indian citizens are currently in Mae Sot, a western Thai town bordering Myanmar.

He did not clarify whether the Indian nationals were being treated as victims of human trafficking or as offenders.

Experts say Myanmar’s military regime has long tolerated scam operations run by allied militias, which provide key support in its battle against rebel forces.

However, mounting pressure from China, whose nationals have been both victims and perpetrators of such scams, has pushed the junta to initiate limited crackdowns.

In March, India had successfully repatriated 549 nationals who were rescued from cyber fraud centres along the Myanmar–Thailand border.