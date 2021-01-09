50-yr-old gang-raped, brutalised in Jharkhand
A 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and by three men in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Thursday. Two of the accused have been arrested and a search is on to nab the third, police said on Friday.
The incident took place in a village under Hunterganj police station limits, officials said.
The woman’s relatives and neighbours rushed her to a community health centre after hearing her cries for help, the officials said.
“I had gone to an open land (bari) near my house at around 10 pm on Thursday when three men overpowered me and took turns to rape me. They also inserted a steel glass in my private parts before leaving. They threatened to kill my family members if I told anyone,” the woman told reporters.
In her statement to the police, the woman alleged that the accused had earlier tried to forcibly enter her house. “In the process, they had injured my goat. When I demanded compensation, they said they would teach me a lesson,” she alleged.
Chatra sub-divisional police officer Avinash Kumar said, “We have already arrested two of the accused named by the woman. A search is on for the third person who is yet to be identified.”
“The condition of the woman is stable and the doctors at the health centre have kept her under observation,” he said.
