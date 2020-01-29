e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 52-year-old man rapes teen, assaults her with iron rod: Cops

52-year-old man rapes teen, assaults her with iron rod: Cops

Investigating officer Sunil Chavan said the incident took place when the woman was alone at home and the accused attempted to rape her.

india Updated: Jan 29, 2020 01:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Nagpur
People hold placards and shout slogans as they take part in a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in New Delhi.
People hold placards and shout slogans as they take part in a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
         

A local court has remanded a 52-year-old man in police custody till January 29 for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman and assaulting her with an iron rod in east Nagpur’s Pardi on January 24, police said.   According to the police, the accused was a resident of Gondia city, some 150 kms from Nagpur,    and worked as a supervisor in the spinning mill where the woman was employed as a labourer.

The woman and her brother had been sharing a rented accommodation with the accused and another girl for a few years, said police.

Investigating officer Sunil Chavan said the incident took place when the woman was alone at home and the accused attempted to rape her.

“According to the complaint, when the woman resisted, the accused stuffed a cloth in her mouth and raped her. The woman has also alleged that she was assaulted with an iron rod,” said Chavan. The accused later fled to Gondia early on January 25, he added.

The incident came to light when the woman’s brother returned home from his village and approached the police.

A medical examination of the woman has confirmed rape, said police.

The Pardi police arrested the accused from Gondia, some 150 kms from Nagpur, on January 26 and booked him under various sections of Indian Penal Code.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a private nursing home and her condition is stated to be stable, said Chavan.

tags
top news
CAA ‘discriminatory, dangerously divisive’, say European Parliament members
CAA ‘discriminatory, dangerously divisive’, say European Parliament members
After IndiGo, Air India bans comedian Kunal Kamra ‘until further notice’
After IndiGo, Air India bans comedian Kunal Kamra ‘until further notice’
Prashant Kishor has a falling out with Nitish Kumar. He does it on Twitter
Prashant Kishor has a falling out with Nitish Kumar. He does it on Twitter
‘Sharjeel’s words more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar’s statement’ : Amit Shah
‘Sharjeel’s words more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar’s statement’ : Amit Shah
‘Was sentenced to death, but sexually abused in jail’: Delhi rape convict to SC
‘Was sentenced to death, but sexually abused in jail’: Delhi rape convict to SC
‘No need to move foreigners out ’: WHO as India preps to evacuate citizens in China
‘No need to move foreigners out ’: WHO as India preps to evacuate citizens in China
‘He is a match-winner, here to stay’: India’s batting coach on young star
‘He is a match-winner, here to stay’: India’s batting coach on young star
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news