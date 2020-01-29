52-year-old man rapes teen, assaults her with iron rod: Cops

india

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 01:42 IST

A local court has remanded a 52-year-old man in police custody till January 29 for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman and assaulting her with an iron rod in east Nagpur’s Pardi on January 24, police said. According to the police, the accused was a resident of Gondia city, some 150 kms from Nagpur, and worked as a supervisor in the spinning mill where the woman was employed as a labourer.

The woman and her brother had been sharing a rented accommodation with the accused and another girl for a few years, said police.

Investigating officer Sunil Chavan said the incident took place when the woman was alone at home and the accused attempted to rape her.

“According to the complaint, when the woman resisted, the accused stuffed a cloth in her mouth and raped her. The woman has also alleged that she was assaulted with an iron rod,” said Chavan. The accused later fled to Gondia early on January 25, he added.

The incident came to light when the woman’s brother returned home from his village and approached the police.

A medical examination of the woman has confirmed rape, said police.

The Pardi police arrested the accused from Gondia, some 150 kms from Nagpur, on January 26 and booked him under various sections of Indian Penal Code.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a private nursing home and her condition is stated to be stable, said Chavan.