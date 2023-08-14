5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Meghalaya at India-Bangladesh border
Reuters |
Aug 14, 2023 09:01 PM IST
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), and was 18 km northwest of Karimganj in northeast India's Assam state, USGS added.
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the border of northeast India and Bangladesh on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), and was 18 km northwest of Karimganj in northeast India's Assam state, USGS added.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
- Topics
- Northeast India
- Quake