5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Meghalaya at India-Bangladesh border

Reuters |
Aug 14, 2023 09:01 PM IST

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), and was 18 km northwest of Karimganj in northeast India's Assam state, USGS added.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the border of northeast India and Bangladesh on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), and was 18 km northwest of Karimganj in Assam.(Representative image)
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), and was 18 km northwest of Karimganj in Assam.(Representative image)

