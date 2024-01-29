 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states to go to polls on February 27 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states to go to polls on February 27

56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states to go to polls on February 27

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 02:07 PM IST

56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states to go to polls on February 27

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that 56 seats of Rajya Sabha from 15 states will go to polls on February 27.

Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI)
Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI)

The term of office for 50 Rajya Sabha members from 13 states is set to conclude on April 2, while the remaining six members from two states are due to retire on April 3.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The states where the Rajya Sabha polls are slated to take place include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

Members of the Rajya Sabha are elected indirectly by the elected members of the State Legislative Assemblies.

(This is breaking news. Please check back for updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On