5G lawsuit: Delhi HC expunges remarks against Juhi Chawla; reduces fine cost
5G lawsuit: Delhi HC expunges remarks against Juhi Chawla; reduces fine cost

  • The court also reduced the fine against the actress from 20 lakh to 2 lakh, saying she "didn't take up 5G issue in a frivolous and casual manner".
Actor Juhi Chawla.
Actor Juhi Chawla. 
Updated on Jan 27, 2022 03:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Delhi high court on Thursday expunged remarks made by its judge against Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, earlier when it was hearing her petition challenging setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country on account of health hazards.

The court also reduced the fine against the actress from 20 lakh to 2 lakh, saying she "didn't take up 5G issue in a frivolous and casual manner".

Juhi Chawla and a few others had approached the Delhi high court against 5G rollout which a single-judge bench in June termed as 'defective' and 'abuse of process of law'. The bench also noted that the suit was filed for gaining publicity and imposed a fine of 20 lakh.

In June last year, Chawla and a few others had approached the Delhi high court against the 5G rollout. During the hearing, a single-judge bench termed the plea as 'defective' and 'abuse of process of law'. The bench also dubbed the plea an attempt to "gain publicity".

During today's virtual hearing, the court also noted that Chawal volunteered to work with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and feature in the programmes for empowering the marginalised section of the society.

The actor thanked the court for the reduction in fine and offered to assist in any matter of public interest. "I thank you for your interest in reducing the costs imposed on me. I would like to mention that I moved the suit for relief to my immediate family as well as all citizens in the entire country," she said during the hearing, according to the ANI.

"I have been studying the effects of harmful radiation since 2010. Aspects related to my background and actions were totally ignored. It is a serious matter but it has been sidelined. I'm thankful that you acknowledged that the matter is serious," she said.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 27, 2022
