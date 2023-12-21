5-year-old girl gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh, one arrested

A five-year-old girl has been allegedly gang-raped and physically assaulted by two men after they abducted her in a village in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday, adding that one of the accused has been arrested. The minor had multiple injuries on her body and after an initial treatment, she was referred to Hamidia hospital in Bhopal (Representative photo)

“On Sunday (December 17), the girl was playing in an agricultural field on the side of the road in a village in Harda district. Two men arrived on a two-wheeler and asked for water from her father. When the girl’s father returned with water, the two men had left and the girl went missing,” Harda superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Kanchan said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Subsequently, the girl’s family filed a complaint of abduction against the two men, following which a search was launched to find the minor, the senior officer said.

“On Monday morning, the girl’s relatives and local residents her found near a culvert at some distance from the village. They brought the girl back to the house and informed the police,” the SP said. “The two men abducted the girl, gang-raped her and left her near the culvert.”

The minor had multiple injuries on her body and after an initial treatment, she was referred to Hamidia hospital in Bhopal. A team of doctors found more than 20 bite marks and deep scratches on the girl’s body, the senior officer said. “She is stable and out of danger. A team of doctors are treating her.”

Based on the doctors’ observations and a complaint from the girl’s family, the police registered a first information report (FIR) against two accused under sections 363 (abduction) and 376D (gangrape) among others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the prevention of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act, the SP said.

On Wednesday, one of the accused, identified as 40-year-old Nanakaran, was arrested while the second man is absconding. “During his interrogation, Nanakaran confessed to his crime,” the SP said. “We are trying to nab the other accused.”